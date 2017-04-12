Legal dispute resolved between architect, NH school district

UNITY, N.H. (AP) - A legal dispute in Unity, New Hampshire, between a school district and an architect who worked on a new elementary school has been resolved.

The Valley News reports Scott Vaughn of Vaughn Associates has agreed to pay the district $325,000.

The district hired him in 2010 after a $4.7 million bond for a new school passed. State officials had said the former school was in violation of safety and fire codes. But the project faced delays and rising costs. Vaughn resigned in 2014. Trumbull-Nelson of Hanover finished the school.

The district sued Vaughn for $2.7 million in 2015, accusing him of negligence. Vaughn countersued, accusing the district of breaching its contract.

The district said in a news release Tuesday that a mediation settlement was reached last month and was approved by the school board two weeks later.

