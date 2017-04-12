Burlington mayor bans employee travel to North Carolina

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The mayor of Burlington, Vermont, is joining mayors of a number of cities around the country in banning official travel by city employees to North Carolina despite a change to the state's "bathroom bill."

The mayors of New York, Washington, San Francisco, Seattle, Salt Lake City and other cities announced last week that previous bans on city-funded travel to North Carolina would remain in place, agreeing with civil rights groups who say discrimination still exists in the replacement law, which left some LGBT restrictions in place.

The Burlington Free Press reports that Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger signed an executive order on Monday enacting the ban, saying the city will stand with the many other cities around the country in continuing "to boycott North Carolina until the state ends this discriminatory practice."

