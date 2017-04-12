Threat leaves Essex Jct. schools locked down for hours

A frightening day for parents, students and teachers in Essex Junction after a threat against the high school put all the district's schools in lockdown for hours.

"The intercom came on and it said secure the school," student Joseph Coulombe said. "So we all got in the corner and then everything went dark."

There was panic from students and parents as the lockdown unfolded in Essex Junction schools Wednesday morning. As children texted parents from inside, police swarmed outside.

Here's what we know: Essex Police told us the threat was called in and they have not said anything about social media involvement. But high-level state sources tell us a student in the district had concerning posts on their social media. However, they also tell us that hackers may have been responsible for those posts.

So far, there have been no arrests and no suspects have been named.

The lockdown prompted by those posts has been lifted but kids were confined to the buildings for the day as police investigated. Students are now safely home with their parents after spending hours in the dark, waiting for the all-clear.

Police said this threat was more elaborate than bomb threats in the past.

Just before 10 a.m., Essex Police Capt. George Murtie says they got a call from a male suspect, who said he had weapons and explosives.

"Who indicated that unless we met certain demands, that he was going to do harm at the Essex High School," Murtie said.

Police won't say at this time what specifically the demands were, but they did say the threat contained specifics.

"More information than the school is going to blow up," Murtie said.

The threat put the high school and other schools in the area on lockdown. While police searched inside the school, students like Charlotte Klinke sat on the floor, trying to figure out what was going on. She took video from inside.

"Today was probably one of the most stressful days at school ever. It was very overwhelming not knowing when you could leave and just being in a dark room with like a bunch of people is just, like, really overwhelming," Klinke said.

SWAT, FBI, the bomb squad and several police departments responded. Nothing was found.

"There was no known threat that was located either outside, no known weapons, no person that had a weapon inside the school," Murtie said.

Police say they do not have a suspect and any charges would depend on how credible the threat was.

"There's a variety of charges from just calling in a bomb threat, to, you know, depending on how much intent was there, was there an actual plan to do some harm?" Murtie said.

Murtie said a negotiator was in contact with the suspect.

Thousands of students were affected by the lockdown. It wasn't just the high school, all six schools in Essex Junction were placed on lockdown as a precaution. That included Hiawatha, Summit, Fleming, A.D. Lawton, Essex High School and the Center for Technology Essex.

Essex High School has about 1,200 students who all remained on lockdown, plus hundreds more at the other schools.

We're told all the schools will be open on a normal schedule Thursday.

PARENTS, STUDENTS LEFT ANXIOUSLY AWAITING ANSWERS

When a threat prompted a lockdown at Essex Junction schools Wednesday, many people's minds went back to a deadly shooting 11 years ago at the elementary school in Essex Town.

It came just before the start of the 2006 school year. Christopher Williams went to the school searching for his ex-girlfriend. He shot and killed one teacher and wounded another. He had already killed his ex-girlfriend’s mother before going to the school. The school year had not started yet and no students were injured on that dark day.

Wednesday's threat was a reminder for some students who were at Essex elementary back in 2006.

Dozens of parents stood for hours outside the school Wednesday, anxiously waiting to hear whether their kids were safe after the report that an armed person may target the school.

"Worry. Worry for everybody," parent Karen Jean said.

Parents and loved ones feared the worst for students inside Essex High School.

"A lot of conflicting stories," parent Ryno Paquette said.

"They heard that there was somebody in there that has a weapon, but nobody really knows what's going on," said Caitlin Lamphere, the sister of a student.

Pacing back and forth with eyes glued to their cellphones, they waited to hear anything from those locked down inside.

"My daughter texted me, said she was stuck in the hallway by herself. She was knocking on doors, trying to get into a classroom. Teachers wouldn't let her in," mom Tiffany Abair said.

But hearing what was going from a distance was too much at times.

"I can't read it, I can't read it," parent Shelby Richter said.

"I don't know where we're all headed," Abair read from a cellphone. "I keep hearing cops yelling, 'Show me your hands!' Mom, I'm scared."

Dozens of law enforcement officers, including a heavily armed tactical team, were only a reminder of the horror that struck down the road about a decade ago.

"This group of kids senior year dealt with the shooting that was at the elementary school. It kind of brings back some bad memories," Jean said.

Students say they tried to stay calm but sticking together.

"We were shaky honestly. We just stuck to each other for emotional support," said Joseph Coulombe, a freshman.

"A lot of people were like crying. And the teachers did a nice job of calming everyone down," said Crispin Otshudiema, a student.

The superintendent reinforced that calmness, stating that there were no reported injuries throughout this ordeal. Police remained on scene throughout the afternoon.

GOV. SCOTT REACTS TO ESSEX JUNCTION LOCKDOWN

Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, and his team kept updated on the situation throughout the day. The governor said he was pleased with the response from educators and law enforcement.

He says he's conscious of painful memories from the shooting at an Essex school 10 years ago, there were no students in the building that day, but some current high schoolers were in the school system at the time.

Given that and recent events in California, we asked if he thought Wednesday's response level was appropriate.

"I believe this has been a situation that's been evolving for a number of years. Our education community, as well as law enforcement, have been planning for these types of emergency situations. And again, I give great credit for the way it's been handled thus far and we hope to have a safe conclusion," Scott said.

The governor said both the Agency of Human Services and Agency of Education will be a resource for students, the schools, families and the community in the days that follow and counseling will be available for those who need it.

Earlier in the day, the governor said law enforcement had a suspect in custody before his chief of staff walked that back.

"They believe they have someone in custody at this point and we'll hopefully come to a safe conclusion," Scott said earlier. "The suspect has been apprehended and, again, we are doing this very carefully making sure the search continues."

So what was the mix-up? Police jargon can be very particular and with information passing through multiple parties there can be confusion. WCAX News was told the student who posted the threats on social media may not have been behind them. A high-level source says that student may have been hacked, which would explain how someone could go from suspect to potential victim.

Now, Essex Police have told us the threat came in by phone. But Kyle Midura's sources are talking about social media. So what's the discrepancy there? There may have been leads on both the phone and internet but so far neither has led to a suspect.

Related Stories:

Keeping kids safe at school

Tips on talking to your kids about school threats