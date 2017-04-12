Puppy saves Charlotte family from fire

Fire destroyed a house in Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Ann Jones and her teenage daughter, Elizabeth, are safe after their two-story home on Dorset Street burned down. They say barking from their 4-month-old golden retriever woke them up at about 3:45 a.m., and they found their mudroom engulfed in flames.

They let Berkeley the dog and Nora the cat out and ran across the street to a neighbor's house for help. That's when they called the fire department. Shelburne, Hinesburg and Charlotte fire crews all answered the call.

"Our first guy was on scene in about 4-5 minutes. It was already well involved on the first floor and reaching up into the second floor. I got here shortly after that, determined we were going to do defensive operations. We set up a water supply and we attempted to keep the fire from going anywhere else. There are no exposures here, so we're good with that," Assistant Charlotte Fire Chief Rob Mullin said.

Charlotte does not have any fire hydrants, so water had to be transported from 2 miles down the road.

No one was hurt. Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

Berkeley the dog and Nora the cat went missing in the chaos. Berkeley has since been found but Nora is still missing. She's black with white paws and tummy.