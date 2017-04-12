Quantcast

2 homeless after Milton fire

MILTON, Vt. -

Two people are homeless after a fire in Milton.

It happened on Mackey Street.

Firefighters say the blaze started in the garage.

They say most of the rooms in the home are destroyed.

