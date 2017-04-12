Quantcast

Split decision on school district merger

Split decision on school district merger

Posted: Updated:
ROYALTON, Vt. -

It's back to the drawing board for some school districts looking to consolidate.

Voters were deciding whether to consolidate school districts in Bethel, Rochester and Royalton.

But it was a split decision. Bethel voters and Rochester voters said yes, and according to Royalton's website, voters there said no. Because it wasn't a unanimous decision among the towns, they have to go back to the drawing board.

