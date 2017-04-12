Critical hearing to begin for Northern Pass power project

By MICHAEL CASEY

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A seven-year battle over the Northern Pass transmission project takes a critical step forward Thursday when a hearing begins on the $1.6 billion plan to bring power from Canada to markets mostly in southern New England.

New Hampshire's Site Evaluation Committee will determine whether it can be built. The hearing, which could last for months, is expected to draw supporters and opponents of the controversial project. One of the first people to testify will be an executive from Eversource, which is proposing the project.

First conceived in 2010, the project calls for building a 192-mile transmission line in New Hampshire from Pittsburg to Deerfield, carrying enough Hydro-Quebec power to southern New England markets to power about a 1.1 million homes. If approved, construction could start as early as next year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.