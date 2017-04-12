Quantcast

Barre boil water order lifted

BARRE, Vt. -

Barre residents don't have to boil their water anymore.

The notice was lifted Wednesday morning after the second day of testing came back clear of bacterial contamination.

The boil water order had been in effect after a water main break on Friday.

