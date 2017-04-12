Vt. lawmakers strongly support fair policing bills

House lawmakers strongly support a pair of bills aimed at ensuring minorities aren't unfairly targeted in Vermont.

One creates a racial justice oversight board to be tasked with delving into data and recommending solutions.

That data would include breakdowns of traffic stops based on race but also figures on small business success and challenges.

Rep. Kiah Morris, D-Bennington, says the board's ability to dive into the numbers will mean addressing issues not just identifying them.

"What the board really has an opportunity to mean, in a really symbolic way, is showing that the state is taking this very seriously. The state is saying this is a part of our core values," said Morris.

Another measure would alter the state's fair and impartial policing standards. State law currently allows for a patchwork of policies, some that are in apparent conflict with federal law.

The update would require one uniform standard across the state and without conflict with U.S. law.

Neither bill met a critical deadline, but senators have agreed to take them up nonetheless.