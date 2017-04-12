Hundreds of students take part in Youth Lobby Day at Vt. Statehouse

Middle schoolers and the vast majority of high schoolers can't vote, but they can make their voices heard.

Fourteen hundred students from about 50 schools registered to take part in Youth Lobby Day in Montpelier. The event featured speakers, a band and meetings with lawmakers.

Students we spoke with say it will take more than one demonstration though to get their issues addressed.

"It's going to take a lot. We really have to make our voices heard through social media, getting in there, making testimonies, just making them know that we do care about our future," said Kassidy Abair, Harwood Union High School.

"If they see this huge population of kids that's here, they're definitely going to be inspired to make a difference. So, I think that if people call their legislators and let people know they want these problems to be big issues, they'll get answered," said Sam Cowles, Burr and Burton Academy.

]The primary call from these students is for lawmakers to take action against climate change. Along with the demonstration, organizers asked those in attendance to get involved with their local energy committee.

Youth Lobby Day is quite new and Wednesday marked the second annual event.