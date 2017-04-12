West Coast cold case connected to Northeastern states

A decades-old cold case on the West Coast may have ties to our region.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says the body of a girl believed to be between the ages of 14 and 25 was found near an Oregon campsite in 1971. Investigators say new forensic evidence suggests she may have actually grown up or lived in the Northeastern United States before making her way across the country.

Officials hope this new evidence can help solve this mystery.

