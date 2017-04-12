Vt. Gas pipeline starts delivering fuel in Addison County

It's been a long time coming but Vermont Gas' Addison Pipeline is now up and running. The 41-mile pipeline began delivering natural gas to customers in Middlebury Wednesday morning.

"As I said to our team this morning, this is both a landing and liftoff for our company and for our customers," said Don Rendall, the CEO of Vermont Gas.

Officials say the pipeline will bring gas to more than 4,000 Addison County households, as well as businesses like Woodchuck Cider and the largest customer, Agrimark's energy-intensive Cabot cheese plant.

"Our farmer-owners are really very excited to have access to low-cost clean energy that helps us be competitive in a global marketplace to produce our products," said Jim Tringe of Agrimark.

After getting off oil three years ago, Agrimark relied on liquid natural gas that was trucked in.

More than seven years in the making, the project has had its share of regulatory and financial troubles. The $165 million price tag is double initial estimates. And getting permission from land owners at times was messy and expensive. The Public Service Board last year approved a deal that would cap those costs at $134 million, shielding ratepayers from the overruns. A phase 2 pipeline spur across the lake to the Ticonderoga Mill was abandoned.

"We reset this project in December of 2014-- a little over two years ago-- and we've worked really hard to do the right thing every day," Rendall said. "And bringing a safe and reliable project to completion through all of the challenges we've encountered."

And then there were the protests. Environmental groups say the pipeline perpetuates the state's dependence on a fracked fossil fuel that harms the environment.

"If we're going to protect people's safety and the safety of our communities, we need to make sure what's buried underground was done properly," said Rachel Smolker, who opposes the pipeline.

One group that fought the pipeline's route under a Hinesburg park says the entire project was rushed, shoddily built and is unsafe. Vermont Gas denies those allegations. But a pending Supreme Court case on the Hinesburg park could still shut down the project.

With the pipeline now complete, some Middlebury residents and a Hinesburg neighborhood are slated to get gas service later this spring.

"Some people really want it, other people philosophically don't, and some of us-- I would not want to stand in the way of my neighbors having the opportunity to have something like that," said Tana Scott of Middlebury.

Company officials say service to other Addison County towns will be rolled out throughout the year.

