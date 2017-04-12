Quantcast

Vt. Catholic schools care for environment

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

More than a dozen Catholic schools in Vermont are participating in an effort aimed at caring for the environment. It's all part of the Year of Creation. Superintendent of Catholic Schools for Vermont Lisa Lorenz talked about the initiative.

