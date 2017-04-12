Tips on talking to your kids about school threats

A former Vermont lawmaker accused of soliciting sex from a farmhand instead of rent has been found guilty of one count of prohibited acts, not guilty on other counts sexual assault and prohibited acts.
The search for answers in a Barre woman's killing continues. Now, we're learning more about the victim from her son.
A man convicted of fatally shooting his mother, stepfather and stepbrother inside the family's rural upstate New York home six years ago has been sentenced to more than eight decades in prison.
The sex crimes case against a former Vermont lawmaker has gone to the jury. Norm McAllister took the stand in his own defense Friday. Our Kyle Midura was in the courtroom.
A New Hampshire lawmaker has been accused of sexually and physically assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 2016.
Police say a Bristol man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old violated his conditions of release twice.
Federal authorities say 10 people, one of them a state prison guard, have been charged in connection with a heroin trafficking operation in northern New York.
The former treasurer of the Isle La Motte Volunteer Fire Company faces embezzlement charges.
