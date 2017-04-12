Tips on talking to your kids about school threats

Quantcast

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Wednesday's school threat in Essex Junction will mean lots of questions at home and an opportunity to talk things out as a family. But what should you say?

Jennifer Uttecht is with the Howard Center. She appeared on "The :30" to discuss what parents should be saying to their children about what happened and much more. Watch the video for her advice.

The Howard Center has a 24-hour hotline for kids in crisis called First Call. You can reach it at 802-488-7777.

