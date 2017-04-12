Keeping kids safe at school

Keeping kids safe is a top priority for schools. It means planning ahead for scenarios like the threat in Essex Junction Wednesday that left all the district's schools in lockdown.

There was a very coordinated effort at Essex High School Wednesday with local police and firefighters, Vermont State Police and the FBI all on scene. And a security expert says that's very much how something like this should look.

Gary Margolis is the former police chief at the University of Vermont. Now, he works to help schools across the country make sure they have plans in place to keep students safe if an emergency situation hits campus.

We asked Margolis why sometimes threats like this draw a large response, like what we saw in Essex Junction Wednesday, and other times, there is a much smaller response. Margolis said authorities may not reveal exactly what they know, and in this case, there must have been enough credible information to prompt a response of the size we saw to execute the safety plan the district has in place.

Margolis offered some advice for parents who have students worried about returning to school Thursday.

"There are a lot of professionals in this space-- law enforcement, public safety, school leaders-- who are working diligently together to further understand the nature of the threat. And at this point, it appears that they've identified the threat not to be a continuing nature. And so the communication from them and the work that they're doing, clearly given what we're seeing, how seriously they took this, I would say to parents, listen to what the school's telling you. At this point, school's open tomorrow and to have confidence that the school leadership and that local law enforcement and state law enforcement have it under control," Margolis said.

We asked Margolis why he thought there was still such a heavy presence of law enforcement at the school hours after the students were dismissed. He said it could be a number of things, like police may still be doing some final security sweeps. But he said it's more likely that they are doing an after-action review, going over how things were executed, if things went smoothly and if there are things they can improve.

