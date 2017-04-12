Weinberger: Final decision on Moran Plant coming soon

Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, says we're close to finding out the future of the Moran Plant.

In December, the New Moran development team submitted their final proposal to recreate the former coal-fired power plant. Weinberger couldn't specify when, but says the city will soon decide whether or not to go forward with the proposed plans.

The city has set aside almost $6 million to invest in the project if the Council approves it. The $15 million development would include a public park and a performance space on the waterfront.

"I think this really is our last chance to do something ambitious with the building, and it may not work, but I want to give it every opportunity to work," Weinberger said. "We're really in the process of hashing out the details about whether or not this is something that can get done."

The Moran Plant has been vacant since 1986. Weinberger says the Council will likely continue to discuss the plans Monday in a closed session.