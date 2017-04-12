Essex High School students recount lockdown as threat investigation continues

It was a school threat that sent more than 1,000 students into lockdown. News of an armed man sent students and teachers running for cover at Essex Junction schools. A chilling phone call sent first responders racing toward Essex High School.

Just before 10 a.m., Essex Police Capt. George Murtie says they got a call from a male suspect who said he had weapons and explosives.

"Who indicated that unless we met certain demands, that he was going to do harm at the Essex High School," Murtie said.

"More information than the school is going to blow up," said Murtie.

The high school went into lockdown and so did schools across the district as authorities stayed on the phone with the caller until he hung up. At the same time, the FBI, Vermont State Police and local authorities searched the campus looking for clues.

"There was no known threat that was located outside, no known weapons, no person that had a weapon inside the school," said Murtie.

As the investigation continues, Murtie says future charges could depend on what investigators are able to uncover.

"There's a variety of charges from just calling in a bomb threat, to, you know, depending on how much intent was there, was there an actual plan to do some harm," said Murtie.

Police say they did interview one student as part of the investigation but determined that the individual was not involved in any way. As authorities look for their suspect, students are telling us about their scary day at school.

It was a day Charlotte Klinck will never forget.

"It was scary, it was really scary," said Klinck.

The same goes for classmate Carl Fung.

"This is a lockdown. This is not a drill. The school is in lockdown," said Fung.

"All of a sudden we heard the announcement to lock the doors and shut them and turn off the lights," Klinck said.

These Essex High School students are just two of hundreds who bunkered down in their classrooms Wednesday after a phoned-in threat to police targeting their school.

"We proceeded to lock the doors and hide in the corner. I called underneath the table," said Fung.

Klinck captured video with her cellphone as armed officers searched the hallways.

"It didn't really hit us that it was real until we saw them and we were all just in shock," said Klinck.

"The scariest moment for me was when someone in the opposing room dropped their metal bottle and made this enormous clanking sound," said Fung.

Students and teachers sat for hours waiting for the "all clear."

"I had no access to my parents or contacts or just anyone else," said Fung.

"It was very overwhelming not knowing when you could leave and just being in a dark room with a bunch of people is just really overwhelming," said Klinck.

Overwhelming to say the least for students who have class Thursday.

"We're definitely going to be a little bit shaken up from this event happening," said Fung.

Questions pertaining to school impacts should be directed to Chittenden Central Supervisory Union District office at 857-7000 ext. 4018.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Essex Police Department at 878-8331.

