Police recover body from Winooski River

Police found a dead body in the Winooski River. Police say they have not yet identified the man whose body they recovered near the Winooski Bridge.

First responders say they were called to the Winooski River at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police could not tell us the age of the man and said it was too early to tell whether the death was suspicious.

Robin Barnes saw the body in the river and waited there until police arrived.

She told us, "Someone is missing a loved one tonight."

"I didn't want to see any more. There are some things you just can't unsee," Barnes said.

"We recovered the person and got them up to the medical examiner’s office and proceed with the investigation from there," said Lt. Scott McGivern, Winooski Police Department. "It's very fresh in the investigation and we really won't have much information until probably the middle of the day tomorrow."

The Colchester Technical Rescue and the Winooski Fire Department helped with the recovery.

Winooski police say they have reached out to the Vermont State Police and will likely be working with them once they have more information.