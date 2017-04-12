Hoopcats honored at VT State House

Wednesday, April 12th

MONTPELIER, Vt. - The UVM men's basketball team visited the Vermont State House on Wednesday afternoon as special guests of Governor Phil Scott.

The afternoon started with lunch in the Capital Cafeteria where the players had the opportunity to mingle with State Representatives and employees.



After lunch, the Catamounts were welcomed by Scott in the Executive Chamber. The Governor congratulated UVM on its historic season and then both sides exchanged a quick question-and-answer session. Vermont Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman and Head Coach John Becker presented Scott with a UVM jersey as a token of their appreciation.



The visit wrapped up with the team sitting in the Senate Seats in the front of the Vermont House of Representatives floor. The House applauded the Catamounts on their magical run and presented the team with a Concurrent House Resolution - asking the General Assembly to honor the 2017 University of Vermont Catamounts men's basketball team.

Courtesy: UVM Sports Information