Essex Jct. students return to classroom after lockdown

Students in Essex Junction returned to their classrooms today after a threat of violence led to an hourslong lockdown yesterday.

There are still many unanswered questions about what led to yesterday's massive police presence. Investigators say they are still working intensely on this incident. They've been looking closely at the call they got yesterday from an unidentified male threatening damage and harm to the school unless his demands were met.

Today, police once again have a presence at the school to reassure students of their safety. It comes just 24 hours after all schools in the district went into lockdown following that threatening call.

So far, no suspects have been publicly identified. We do know Essex Police interviewed a student but it was determined that person wasn't involved in any way.

Students were eventually released from the schools but police stayed and conducted another extensive sweep overnight, finding nothing.

Police say there is no new update on their investigation so far. If anyone has information that can help, they're urged to contact Essex Police.

Our Tyler Dumont will be speaking with police this afternoon. He will tell us what he learned tonight on the Channel 3 Evening News starting at 5 p.m.

Related Stories:

Police search for answers after Essex school threat

Threat leaves Essex Jct. schools locked down for hours

Keeping kids safe at school

Tips on talking to your kids about school threats