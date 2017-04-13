Essex Jct. students return to classroom after lockdown

Police have a warrant out for Randal Gebo, 61, of Barre City who they say is on the run and driving Cindy Cook's car.
The stunning Park-McCullough mansion in Bennington is not your everyday home.
Vermont State Police say 45 year old William Gunning didn’t stop when an officer tried to pull him over Friday night.
Originally opening in the 1930's as a gas station, the space was then transformed into a library until 1948.
A convicted murderer from Wilder is back behind bars.
A former Vermont lawmaker accused of soliciting sex from a farmhand instead of rent has been found guilty of one count of prohibited acts, not guilty on other counts sexual assault and prohibited acts.
The search for answers in a Barre woman's killing continues. Now, we're learning more about the victim from her son.
A man convicted of fatally shooting his mother, stepfather and stepbrother inside the family's rural upstate New York home six years ago has been sentenced to more than eight decades in prison.
