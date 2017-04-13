Barre considers Vermont's first downtown smoking ban

BARRE, Vt. (AP) - Council members in a Vermont city say they're open to the idea of a downtown smoking ban, which would be the first of its kind in the state, but warn that it would take a while to pass.

The Times Argus reports that some Barre City Council members embraced the idea when it was presented at their Tuesday meeting, saying it would be good for the city's health. Others worried it was just a way to force certain people out of downtown, but still said they would consider a ban.

Mayor Thom Lauzon said it would be easy to pass more limited restrictions, such as a ban at outdoor events. He said a total ban would require a longer discussion and multiple public hearings.

