Garbage disposal recall

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A recall alert for homeowners.

About 146,000 garbage disposals are being recalled because metal parts inside can fly off while they are in use.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says 22 people have reported the problem and three people have been hit by the metal. No one was hurt, though.

Those disposals were from Anaheim Manufacturing and Moen and were sold from December 2015 to March 2017. If you have one, stop using it. You can get a free replacement.

Click here for more information.

