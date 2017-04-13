Royalton police chief resigns after 1 year

ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont police chief has resigned after less than a year on the job because of disagreements with town officials.

The Valley News reports 45-year-old James Beraldi, of Sharon, resigned from his post as Royalton police chief Thursday. Beraldi assumed the role in May 2016 after being selected by a search committee.

Select Board Vice Chairwoman Peggy Ainsworth says the select board disagreed with the way Beraldi spent his time and his idea of community policing. Ainsworth says that the committee no longer thinks Beraldi is the best fit for the department but adds that the decision isn't personal.

Beraldi says he has no ill will toward anyone on the board.

The select board may restructure the police department.

Royalton officials do not currently have plans to hire a replacement for Beraldi.

