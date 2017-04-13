Quantcast

New division of enforcement director at NH liquor commission

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Liquor Commission has a new director of its Division of Enforcement and Licensing.

Former State Police Capt. Mark Armaganian was confirmed by the Executive Council this month.

Armaganian spent 28 years with the state police, including three years as bureau commander of Investigative Services.

He succeeds James Wilson, who recently retired following a 3 ½-year tenure as director.

