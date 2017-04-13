Quantcast

Water line construction starts in Fair Haven - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Water line construction starts in Fair Haven

Posted: Updated:
FAIR HAVEN, Vt. -

Construction on a water line upgrade project in the town of Fair Haven started Thursday.

Workers will be setting up excavation equipment and start test digging.

It will be in the area of Mechanic Street between Second and Fourth streets.

The construction is expected to last until at least the end of October.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.