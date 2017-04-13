Is juice a good alternative to fruit?

If you don't like eating fresh fruit, can drinking store-bought fruit juice be an OK alternative?

Researchers say yes. They say a glass of orange juice gives you a good dose of vitamin C and potassium. It can fill in for a piece of fruit but it's not really an even trade. An 8-ounce cup of orange juice has 21 grams of sugar and 112 calories, while an actual orange has 12 grams of sugar and 62 calories.

Experts advise looking for 100 percent fruit juice with no added sugar.