Critical hearing starts for Northern Pass project

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The company building a controversial transmission project in New Hampshire found itself on the defensive on the first day of a critical hearing as it was questioned over the route of the project, the impact on scenic views and its offerings to communities to help with economic development and tourism.



First conceived in 2010, the Northern Pass project calls for building a 192-mile transmission line from Pittsburg to Deerfield, carrying enough Hydro-Quebec power to southern New England markets to power about a 1.1 million homes.



William Quinlan, the president of Eversource's New Hampshire operations, told the state's Site Evaluation Committee on Thursday that it had done everything it could to address concerns about scenic views, but that burying the entire $1.6 billion project would be economically impractical.

