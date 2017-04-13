Major settlement in Kingdom Con case

There's a massive new development in the Kingdom Con scandal. One year after investigators raided Jay Peak's offices, defrauded investors and unpaid workers are on the verge of huge payouts.

Investigators place a South Florida investment firm at the center of the tangled web of fraud allegedly weaved by Jay Peak and Burke Mountain resort developers Ariel Quiros and Bill Stenger.

One year after agents raided the resorts and accused the pair of a $200 million Ponzi-like scheme, the investment firm is paying out big.

"What a difference a year makes," said Michael Goldberg, federal receiver.

After seizing the businesses, the federal government put Goldberg in charge of the resorts. He negotiated the settlement with Raymond James Financial. While the firm does not admit guilt, it will fork over $150 million. Unpaid towns, power utilities and contractors will all see their fair share.

"Each of the entities, each of the companies will be paid 100 cents on every dollar they were owed," said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

More than 170 foreign investors at Jay Peak already received their green cards as a reward for their investments. Now, they'll get the millions they're due from when developers decided to keep investors' cash.

The remaining 630 investors will be offered fresh opportunities to get visas and will get paid back when the resorts and properties in downtown Newport are sold.

"We're heading into a good market to eventually sell this. The goal right now is for us to build up the revenue and the profitability because that will increase the price," said Goldberg.

The higher the price, the more investors recoup. So, unfinished projects at Burke will be completed, along with new ones like adding soccer and lacrosse fields to bump up year-round income.

"It certainly comes at a good time for Vermont," said Scott.

The Kingdom Con tarnished the reputation of the state's EB-5 development program with other projects now struggling to raise cash. Scott says this nightmare won't be a recurring one, insisting faith in Vermont's management of the EB-5 program will be restored with each step toward resolution.

Click here for more details on the Jay Peak Receivership.

Related Stories:

Quiros fires lawyers in Jay Peak fraud case

Vt. resort owner's fraud trial looks set for 2018

Officials: Receiver paid taxes on Burke, Jay ski resorts

Contractors offered partial payment amid fraud allegations

Vt. ski resort owner denies SEC civil fraud charges

Judge OKs $1.9M for receiver in Jay Peak fraud cleanup

Ski resort owner: Insurer must pay for defense in fraud case

Jay Peak set to open Saturday with financial challenges

Ruling backs case against Quiros

More investors sue businessman in Vermont fraud case

Officials: Burke Mountain ski resort taxes not paid on time

Receiver: Jay Peak late on property taxes

Federal judge releases $80k for Quiros' attorney fees

Kingdom Con case unfolds in a Miami courtroom

Receiver may borrow money to complete Northeast Kingdom project

Supporting NEK businesses in the shadow of EB-5 scandal

Quiros challenges SEC over Vermont projects

EB-5 investors file class-action lawsuit in Florida

Kingdom Con sharp contrast to EB-5 success stories

Shumlin: Potential buyers seek space in downtown Newport

Judge unfreezes some assets of businessman accused of fraud

Officials: Ski resorts to stay open despite alleged Kingdom Con

Ski resort owner's lawyer: Fraud allegations 'flat false'

EB-5 investors anxious about immigration status after alleged NEK fraud

Can Jay Peak, Q Burke weather fraud scandal?

House to resume Kingdom Con email debate

New details in Shumlin administration email controversy

Burlington Rep. calls for governor and AG to release emails

Did Vermont's former governor know about alleged Kingdom Con?

Newport mayor, state leaders discuss solutions for city

Stenger says he'll be cleared of wrongdoing

Man accused in $200M fraud wants assets unfrozen

Lawmakers question administration after alleged fraud in NEK

Vt. governor's staff emails in the spotlight after alleged Kingdom con

Kingdom con raises questions about EB-5 oversight in Vt.

Former U.S. attorney for Vt. talks about fraud allegations

Regulators: Jay Peak, Q Burke owners committed massive fraud

Fraud allegations leave a hole in the heart of Newport

Developer Tony Pomerleau calls Kingdom Con 'pathetic'

Timeline of NEK development projects

Understanding EB-5: What it is and how it works

Jay Peak's 1st EB-5 investor reacts to fraud allegations

Q Burke Mountain investigation concerns local residents

Authorities secure property and change locks at Q Burke

Vermont regulators freeze funds for Q Burke Hotel project

Q Burke Mountain project could experience more delays

Lean winter forces early layoffs at Q Burke Mountain Resort