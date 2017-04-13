Quantcast

Moose roams around Hardwick

HARDWICK, Vt. -

A moose was the talk of the town in Hardwick Thursday morning!

We got these videos sent to us on Facebook of the moose outside the elementary school around 10 a.m. We're told the kids were very excited and it apparently spent the morning roaming around the village because we got a couple other photos of it in various spots in town.

