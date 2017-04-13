Quantcast

Research: Aspirin may reduce cancer risk - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Research: Aspirin may reduce cancer risk

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Regular doses of aspirin may help reduce the risk of dying from cancer.

That's according to new research from Harvard University which studied more than 100,000 people.

They say men who took aspirin regularly had a 15 percent lower cancer mortality risk. It was 7 percent lower for women.

Researchers say while not everyone should take daily aspirin the benefits outweigh the risks for most people.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.