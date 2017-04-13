Research: Aspirin may reduce cancer risk

Regular doses of aspirin may help reduce the risk of dying from cancer.
That's according to new research from Harvard University which studied more than 100,000 people.
They say men who took aspirin regularly had a 15 percent lower cancer mortality risk. It was 7 percent lower for women.
Researchers say while not everyone should take daily aspirin the benefits outweigh the risks for most people.
News
Quick Links
WCAX-TV
PO Box 4508
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.