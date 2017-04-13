Rape survivor fights for sexual assault victims' rights

"I never thought that I'd be made to suffer something, a greater injustice than what I had to go through the day that I was raped," Amanda Nguyen said.

Before a Vermont House committee, Nguyen described a broken justice system that required her to fill out paperwork every six months just to keep evidence of her rape from being destroyed. Out of her personal pain came a determination to transform the legal landscape for survivors like herself, not just in Massachusetts where she was raped, but around the globe.

"My story is not mine alone," Nguyen said. "There are 25 million rape survivors in the United States."

Nguyen overcame immense odds to change the law in Massachusetts and won unanimous support in the U.S. House for similar changes in federal law.

She visited Vermont Wednesday to add her voice to a chorus of support for a sexual assault survivor's bill of rights. Among other rights, it would require written notice to victims that they have the right to a no-cost exam and its results, and that the evidence will be saved until the statute of limitations runs out.

That's largely not new here in the Green Mountains but it will cement current police practice into law.

Nguyen's tale brought a few in the room to tears and a standing ovation as representatives applauded her courage to continue telling her story.

"That was really incredible," said Lily Buettner, a Hilltop Montessori student.

A group of middle school students just happened to sit in on Nguyen's story. The small group walked out inspired.

"My mom's a school counselor and I hear a lot of stuff like that, but to hear it from the person it actually happened to was really moving," Buettner said.

If proposed changes get signed into law this year as expected, Vermont will become the eighth state with a sex assault survivor's bill of rights.