Vt. House votes to cover first responders with PTSD

A bill that would help first responders who are traumatized on the job is moving forward in Montpelier.

The Vermont House voted in favor of covering police, fire and rescue workers with PTSD.

Workers' compensation does not currently pay for treating the disorder.

Proponents say it's essential to properly care for first responders. Opponents voice concern about unknown costs to the state, cities, and towns.

The bill missed a critical legislative deadline but Senate leaders have agreed to consider it anyway.