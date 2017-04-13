Quantcast

Police identify man found dead in Winooski River - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police identify man found dead in Winooski River

Posted: Updated:
WINOOSKI, Vt. -

We now know the identity of a man who was found dead in the Winooski River Wednesday night.

Police say he is Daniel Burke from Bolton. The 45-year-old was reported missing by his family in late December and his car had been found on Little River State Park Road in Waterbury.

Wednesday night, first responders pulled his body from the river near the Winooski bridge.

They say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Related Story:

Police recover body from Winooski River

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.