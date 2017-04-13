Police identify man found dead in Winooski River

We now know the identity of a man who was found dead in the Winooski River Wednesday night.

Police say he is Daniel Burke from Bolton. The 45-year-old was reported missing by his family in late December and his car had been found on Little River State Park Road in Waterbury.

Wednesday night, first responders pulled his body from the river near the Winooski bridge.

They say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

