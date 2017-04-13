Police: Essex High School threat probably a case of 'swatting'

"The threat yesterday was not as valid as we first thought," Essex Police Lt. Ken Beaulieu said.

Essex Police say Wednesday's threat to harm or damage Essex High School may have been a prank.

"Searches around the building, searches inside the building and analysis of the phone call are all showing indications that this was a hoax," Beaulieu said.

Authorities say it may have been a case of "swatting," which is often a call to police claiming an emergency or threat that leads to a SWAT team response, ties up resources and creates chaos.

But while the actual threat may be bogus, police still have to take it seriously. Especially in cases like Wednesday where the caller is reported to have made specific threats and demands.

"It's a lot easier to start off with a high sense, and kind of back down, than it is to start off with this is not that kind of big of deal and then ramp up to, yeah, it's the real deal," Beaulieu explained.

A police presence returned to the school Thursday but the school says more students were absent than usual.

Vermont State Police detectives have been brought in to help investigate a motive and whether or not a student was involved.

"We are currently looking at some of the attendance records," Beaulieu said. "We're trying to track down the source of the phone call."

Police would not confirm whether they have any suspects yet or if they know where the call came from.

We also reached out to Essex School Superintendent Judith DeNova to ask about the internal handlings throughout this situation; she declined multiple requests for an interview.

