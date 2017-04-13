Training for emergencies at Vt. schools

By the time many residents in this apartment building smelled smoke, flames had already begun to engulf the building.
Police have a warrant out for Randal Gebo, 61, of Barre City who they say is on the run and driving Cindy Cook's car.
Thousands attended a funeral Saturday for a New York state trooper killed in the line of duty.
The cargo bike is the Clasons' primary form of transportation. "We take it everywhere, it's essentially just a family vehicle now." said Clason.
The 70th Bradford Fair ends Sunday night.
A former Vermont lawmaker accused of soliciting sex from a farmhand instead of rent has been found guilty of one count of prohibited acts, not guilty on other counts sexual assault and prohibited acts.
The stunning Park-McCullough mansion in Bennington is not your everyday home.
Vermont State Police say 45 year old William Gunning didn’t stop when an officer tried to pull him over Friday night.
