Training for emergencies at Vt. schools

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

The threat that triggered a massive police response in Essex Junction could happen anywhere. That's a reality for emergency responders around the state and it's something departments train for with their local schools.

Montpelier Police Chief Tony Facos gave us his take on how a response like that is handled.

"It can be very scary because you don't know what's going on. And the law enforcement officers, I'm guessing, didn't know exactly what was going on but they followed their training and response and their plan. That's what's important here," Facos said. "That plan also should extend to what parents do or do not do."

Facos says what each plan includes is a balance of what's reasonable. But he says the key is preparation and for schools and emergency responders to practice ahead of time so that in a crisis situation, they are able to react quickly.

