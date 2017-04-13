Closing arguments made in child IV death trial

There were closing arguments Thursday in the trial of a Vermont mom accused of giving her disabled son vodka that led to his death.

Melissa Robitille is facing the charge stemming from the 2014 alcohol poisoning death of her 13-year-old son, Isaac Robitille. Last year, Melissa Robitille's former boyfriend Walter Richters was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in Isaac's death. Richters testified he watched Robitille pour the vodka into her son's feeding bag.

"That the amount that Melissa knew about, 15 ccs is not enough to cause Isaac's death," said Robert Sussman, Robitille's attorney.

"This woman gave her dependent disabled son 80-proof vodka. It killed him," said Maria Byford, Caledonia County deputy state's attorney.

The jury wrapped up deliberations for the day Thursday and will pick back up Friday.

