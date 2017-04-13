Police: Child tests positive for cocaine in cruelty case

There was a shocking case of child abuse out of Franklin County.

Police say Amber Billings and Kristen Reed, both 30 and of Fairfield, are charged with child cruelty.

Vermont State Police say the charges stem from a Department for Children and Families investigation at the women's home in late March.

They say the child had been subjected to cocaine and tested positive for the drug.

There is no word on the child's age. The child is now in DCF custody.