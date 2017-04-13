Quantcast

Stuck in Vermont: The musical

BURLINGTON, Vt.

As Vermont music fans get ready for the Waking Windows music festival in Winooski next month, Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger is looking back to her 2015 visit to the event.

She stopped by "The :30" to talk about the festival. And told us about her plans to return this year to shoot a music video in honor of the 500th episode of "Stuck in Vermont." Watch the video for more.

Click here for this classic "Stuck in Vermont" from 2015.

