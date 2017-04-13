Rutland resettlement program back in motion

The on-again, off-again plans to resettle refugees in Rutland are reportedly back on again.

Plans to relocate 100 people from Syria and Iraq were approved last year, but that was put on hold when President Trump took office. Now, the resettlement process is moving again.

Rutland Welcomes representatives say five families will be relocated to the city by this coming fall.

For over a year leading up to the arrival of refugee families, Rutland Welcomes collected thousands of household items in preparation. When the first two refugee families arrived earlier this year, the volunteers were the first to help them get situated. Now, they are preparing to do the same for five more families.

"We are doing something many communities that host refugees need paid staff to do," said William Notte, Board of Alderman.

Notte has been a Rutland alderman for a decade and has supported the refugee resettlement from the beginning. After a few setbacks, he says he's happy more families will be coming to the city.

"It makes me incredibly proud and incredibly grateful that some closed minds on the federal level have not been able to stop this program,” said Notte.

Rutland Welcomes spokesman Hunter Berryhill says they were given a heads up about the incoming families by the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program.

"I've had no official confirmation of any refugee families who are imminently coming," said Rutland Mayor Dave Allaire.

Allaire says he met with the head of the resettlement program last week.

"There was a discussion about there being some families in the pipeline but nothing that was imminent," said Allaire.

Don Chioffi is a founding member of Rutland First, a group that outspokenly disagreed with former Mayor Chris Louras' plan to relocate 100 refugees. He says the biggest issue was the lack of transparency and believes that issue remains today.

"It was very clear that the program is not wanted by the people of Rutland, based on their vote in the last election," said Chioffi.

Notte says the decision on whether to relocate refugees to the city is not up to the people of Rutland or even city officials.

"It's been made very clear that on a local level, we just don't have the ability to open and close that door," said Notte.

We have reached out to the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program but had not yet heard back from them when this story was published.