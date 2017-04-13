Hundreds attend tense South Burlington school budget meeting

A community divided over money-- the hot topic discussed in South Burlington Thursday night was the school budget which taxpayers voted down twice. The meeting was tense, to say the least. People said they were disgusted with the school board and each other.

"I'm here tonight less about a budget and more about a community that's fragmented, faltering, and if we don't stop this, failing," said Jim Leddy, South Burlington.

Hundreds came to the South Burlington School Board special meeting Thursday to share what they think about the school budget, including two students.

"I want to express my full support to the school board to maintain the amazing quality of our education," said Oliver Bugbee, student.

"I beseech all of you. Please trust them, because I do," said Peter Lumholdt, student.

But many taxpayers disagreed, the budget was voted down twice already. The board said they wanted to use the meeting to find out why. One of the biggest concerns people brought up was the Rebel mascot name change, which accounts for about $48,000 of the nearly $50 million budget. Some community members wanted to know whether continuing to vote "no" will give them a chance to keep the mascot name.

"The community really needs to hear whether a 'no' vote means you'll reconsider," said Monica Ostby, South Burlington.

"Can you let the community itself, who is actually going to pay for all this, make those decisions or have a say in it?" asked Stacey Savage of South Burlington.

The school board didn't answer these questions. The high school's assistant principal read a letter from his administrative team supporting the name switch.

"Members of the district administrative team are in full support of this change, recognizing that as a school community, we need to ensure the schools are fully inclusive environments," said Pat Phillips, South Burlington High School assistant principal.

Another issue about the budget that sparked fire was teacher contracts.