South Royalton man accused of stealing gun

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. -

A South Royalton man is accused of stealing a gun from his mother's boyfriend.

Investigators say Jamie Howe, 29, stole the firearm from a home on Happy Hollow Road Wednesday. We're told he then traded it to someone else, who tried to cash it in Thursday with a firearms dealer in Randolph.

Howe now faces multiple charges.

