St. J Track and Field Dominates in Burlington

Burlington hosted a track and field meet Thursday afternoon at Buck Hard Field.

A solid performance by Danville's Riley Fenoff in the 1500 meters. The top seed led from practically wire to wire to take the win by more than a second.

But otherwise the boys side was dominated by St. Johnsbury, specifically Ian Clough. Clough anchored the Toppers' 4x100 relay team to a victory, and he was just getting started: Clough also won the 100 meters and the 110 and 300 meter hurdles.

Brodie Talbot helped St J in the field as well, he won the discus by more than 6 feet.

On the girls side, strong performances from Essex in the distance events: Anne Marie Martell took the win in the 1500 and Katie James in the 400.

But otherwise it was all about St Johnsbury. The 4x100 relay team was a winner, Grace Cook and three Hannahs on that team: Ryan, Davis and Wescott. Wescott also took the win in the 300 hurdles .