Castleton University adds gender-inclusive housing

Gender-inclusive housing has been implemented at over 200 schools in the U.S. In Vermont, Bennington College, Middlebury College, Marlboro College and the University of Vermont already have gender-inclusive housing. And now, you can add one more Vermont school to that list. Next fall, Castleton University will have three residence halls that qualify as gender-inclusive.

Gender-inclusive housing means students can pick who they want to live with based not on gender, but choice.

"One of our general goals is to try and get more diversity here on campus," said Kyle Gosley, a junior at Castleton and the president of the LGBTQ+ Club.

It was his club's idea to bring gender-inclusive housing to campus.

"If on paper it says you are a male and you identify as a completely different gender, then it's unfair to you that you get put in a room with someone that's completely different than you," says Gosley.

Expecting a lot of resistance from resident staff, the club was surprised when the idea was approved right away.

"We thought the administration side would say, 'No, people are going to get pregnant and die.' But no, it's just, 'We think this is a great idea.' And that's really awesome," Gosley said.

The director of Residence Life at Castleton University, Mike Robilotto, tested the idea this past fall with one hallway in one of the dorms, as well as a gender-neutral bathroom. Robilotto says there haven't been any issues.

"I was expecting so many problems, especially with the gender-neutral bathroom, which I didn't see any of. From what I saw, most people kind of accepted," said Chelsea Carey, a senior.

Carey is a member of the LGTBQ+ Club that brought the idea to Robilotto. She is also the RA of the current gender-inclusive hall. She says her job is to help students feel accepted.

"Just making sure the residents' concerns are heard and addressed," Carey said.

One way she did that was by having each student write their names on their doors, along with the gender they identify as.

"I tried to educate people that these are the terms being used to avoid people from using derogatory terms," Carey explained.

Robilotto said the gender-inclusive residence halls will hold a couple of hundred students and each floor has gender-neutral bathrooms, which means any gender can use them. But they also have private bathrooms for both men and women on each floor for those who don't want to use a gender-neutral option.