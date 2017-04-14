Landfill owner looks to expand near Vermont airport

COVENTRY, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's largest landfill owner has applied for a permit to open a new section near the Northeast Kingdom International Airport.

The Caledonian Record reports New England Waste Services of Vermont paid $187,500 for the state to consider the expansion. The expansion area is currently undeveloped land.

The application states the section, called Phase VI, would handle a maximum of 600,000 gallons of commercial and household trash annually. Methane gas produced by the garbage will be pumped to the gas-to-electricity plant run by Washington Electric Cooperative.

An expanded landfill will not draw more birds to the area, which was a concern for the airport.

The landfill generates a sizeable income for the town of Coventry. If expanded, it will be able to operate until 2045.

