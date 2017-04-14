Vt. House votes to block governor's plan to merge departments

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont House has voted to block a plan by Republican Gov. Phil Scott to merge the Department of Liquor Control and the Department of Lottery.

Lawmakers voted Wednesday to kill the plan.

Democratic Rep. Helen Head is the chairwoman of the committee that wrote the resolution to block Scott's executive order. She says the plan was not articulated well enough for her committee to approve it.

Executive orders cannot be altered by lawmakers and must be either approved or denied.

A spokeswoman for the governor says in a statement that the House majority who voted down the proposal have put politics ahead of the opportunity to modernize government.

The state Senate previously denied a Scott-proposed plan to merge the Department of Labor into the Agency of Commerce.

