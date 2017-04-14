Cuomo's New York agenda feeds talk of presidential run

By DAVID KLEPPER

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Speculation that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is plotting a run for president grew louder this week after a high-profile appearance with Hillary Clinton and a state budget that some observers say reads like a map to the White House.

The second-term Democrat appeared with Clinton to celebrate the passage of one of his budget's major achievements, a first-in-the-nation free tuition plan for students from middle-class families. Other measures in the budget include juvenile justice reform and middle-class tax breaks.

Some experts say that by focusing on middle-class angst, Cuomo is positioning himself as a centrist in the mold of Clinton who supports social policies championed by progressives like Sanders.

For his part, Cuomo sidesteps questions about his political future and says he is focusing on his job as governor.

