Southern half of New Hampshire still has drought conditions

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's state climatologist says the northern half of the state has recovered from the drought, but the southern half continues to show drought conditions with decreased intensity since the fall.

Mary Stampone spoke at the meeting of the New Hampshire Drought Management Team on Monday, which says groundwater supplies are lagging behind in recovery and that the public should use water conservatively. The group said below average rainfall combined with high temperatures could put New Hampshire back where it was last year when hundreds of wells across the state went dry.

Brandon Kernen, New Hampshire Drought Management Team Chair, said overflowing reservoirs, high stream flows, and flood warnings all point toward drought recovery, but many well monitoring stations in the southern part of the state continue to show below normal levels.

