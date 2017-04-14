Vt. high court overturns sentence in fatal hit-and-run

The Vermont Supreme Court on Friday overturned the sentence of a former Rutland City attorney for a deadly hit-and-run.

Christopher Sullivan was convicted of DUI with death resulting two years ago. The 2013 crash in downtown Rutland killed Mary Jane Outslay, 71, of Mendon. Police say Sullivan was drunk when he ran into Outslay as she crossed the street. He was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

But Sullivan's lawyers said the trial court allowed unreliable testimony and they didn't get enough time to present expert witness testimony.

Friday, the high court overturned his sentence but said Sullivan's conviction still stands.

Gregor Outslay, the victim's youngest son, told WCAX News this just continues the ugliness that ended his mother's life. He sent us a statement he gave in court that he still stands by today: "Christopher Sullivan has never expressed any sympathies to our family. He has never expressed any remorse to his community. All he has done is use his knowledge of the legal system to deny, delay and diminish any responsibility for his actions that evening."

Gregor Outslay says he can't imagine that sentencing will be any different.

Legal analyst Tris Coffin joined us to discuss the ruling. He also talked about other recent legal news. Watch the videos to see.

