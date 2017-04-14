Essex Police: Similar hoax threats hit other states

David Cement’s body was then found in the water, about 30 feet from shore.
The Red Cross recommends several travel-safety tips.
Firefighters spent Sunday morning battling a fire at a horse farm in Townshend.
A man was arrested Saturday after being accused of aggravated domestic assault and kidnapping.
Marathon Enterprises is recalling more than seven million pounds of beef and pork hot dogs, sausages, and salami made by Sabrett. due to pieces of bone and cartilage.
Nick shows us his recipe for foolproof whipped cream.
By the time many residents in this apartment building smelled smoke, flames had already begun to engulf the building.
Police have a warrant out for Randal Gebo, 61, of Barre City who they say is on the run and driving Cindy Cook's car.
