Essex Police: Similar hoax threats hit other states

Police have released an update on the Essex High School threat that triggered a districtwide lockdown.

A threatening phone call Wednesday prompted a massive law enforcement response and a lockdown at all the schools in the district.

Now, police say they have learned similar incidents happened in Indiana, California and Colorado. They say in each of those incidents, the threat was thought to be credible and then later determined to be a hoax.

Essex Police say they're being assisted by the FBI with the investigation.

There' still no word on whether they have any suspects or whether there have been any arrests.

